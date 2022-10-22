Profund Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

LUV opened at $33.10 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

