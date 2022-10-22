ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,861 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.64.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $335.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.95 and its 200-day moving average is $365.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.