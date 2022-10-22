ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,952 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

