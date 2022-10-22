Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $197.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.87. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $381.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.