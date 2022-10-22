ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

SJM stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

