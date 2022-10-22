ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

