ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $10,444,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 39.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.