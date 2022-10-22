Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock worth $4,716,040. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NYSE DLB opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

