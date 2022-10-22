ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,155 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,329 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $157,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,032 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.58.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

