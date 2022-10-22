ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 34,575 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,575 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 170,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,221 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

