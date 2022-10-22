ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,663 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 615 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.93.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

