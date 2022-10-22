ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 16.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $612,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.81.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

