ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 76.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 16.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.