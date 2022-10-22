ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,393 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

J opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.28.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

