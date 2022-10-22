ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,014 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,170,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $728,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,791 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $130.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $203.16.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.