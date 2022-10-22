Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 787.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,164,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,735,000 after buying an additional 1,033,030 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HR opened at $18.92 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

