Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 68.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 756,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $24,351,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.38 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

