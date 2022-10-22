Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.5 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

