Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stake Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ABG opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

