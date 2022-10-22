ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $350.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.95. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

