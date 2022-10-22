ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,195 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 70.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology raised its stake in Coupang by 48.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after buying an additional 7,816,529 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Coupang by 182.8% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,007,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,168,000 after buying an additional 1,943,745 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $24,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $20,002,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

