Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $351,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 9.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 6.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $284.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

