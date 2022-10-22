ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 192,319 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,393,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after buying an additional 107,233 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $165.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

