AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

ABC opened at $147.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day moving average is $147.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

