Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,377 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.28 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.