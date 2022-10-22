ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,771 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

