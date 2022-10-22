Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $75,383.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

