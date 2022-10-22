ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 39,537 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 307,821 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK opened at $21.80 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

