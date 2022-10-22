Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Everest Re Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of RE stock opened at $279.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.80. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.63 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

