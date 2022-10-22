ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Avnet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Avnet by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,367,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

