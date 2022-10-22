FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after buying an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $170.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.41.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.