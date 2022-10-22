Profund Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

