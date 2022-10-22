ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,394,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,682,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 354,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,413,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.67.

Littelfuse stock opened at $209.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day moving average is $240.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 14.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

