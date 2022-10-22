Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.0 %

ROK stock opened at $231.87 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation



Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

