ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $323.01 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.74.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.