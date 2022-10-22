Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apartment Income REIT’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIRC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

AIRC opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 19.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 18.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 61.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

