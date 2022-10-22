United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,103.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 230,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Melius started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.44 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.