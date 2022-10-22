BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,594,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,223 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BARK by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BARK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in BARK by 27,905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BARK by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BARK in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BARK

In other news, Director David Kamenetzky bought 91,832 shares of BARK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $226,825.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 204,346 shares in the company, valued at $504,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BARK Price Performance

NYSE:BARK opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. BARK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. Research analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BARK Profile

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

