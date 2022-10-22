ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,045 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.