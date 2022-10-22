ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,193 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.