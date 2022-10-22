Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $120.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $137.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Datadog Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,223.22 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.37.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $10,325,213 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $1,408,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 716,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

