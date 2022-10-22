Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,223.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.37. Datadog has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,213. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.