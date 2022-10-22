ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $263.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $248.17 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.