Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

