CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $182.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.90.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $150.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.07. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

