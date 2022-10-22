ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.89. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

