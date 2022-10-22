ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.89. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
