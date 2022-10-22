Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.28.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
