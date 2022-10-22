Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CMCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.