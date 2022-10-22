Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $136.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.11.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
