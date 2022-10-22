Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $136.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.11.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

