Oppenheimer Comments on Adobe Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $306.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

